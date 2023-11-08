Aging & Style
71 Highway crash kills 1 after car hits tree

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on southbound 71 Highway.

Police said it happened just after 10:18 a.m., when a Buick LeSabre was driving at a high rate of speed before going off the roadway and hitting a tree head-on.

The Buick immediately burst into flames and was destroyed. The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department responded to the scene for the car fire.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said southbound 71 Highway was closed to all traffic at 63rd Street for approximately three hours.

An investigation is ongoing.

