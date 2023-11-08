2023 Election Blog: Stories from this year’s elections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Election Night 2023 brought with it various contested races on both sides of the state line and its various counties.

Here’s a rundown of what’s going on in Tuesday’s elections:

Kansas City voters approve a 3/8th-cent sales tax that will fund the public bus system for another 10 years.

Residents in Clay County voted to approve Clay County Proposition A, a $1 monthly fee on wireless devices that will go toward improved 911 services. The vote received public support from Clay County Sheriff Will Akin.

“I really want to thank the residents of Clay County who took the time to vote on this important issue,” Akin said after Tuesday night’s election. “The passage of Proposition A will guarantee a sustainable funding source for the 911 system in Clay County for years to come. It will allow us to adapt to new technologies that will improve public safety here and in the Kansas City Metro area.”

On Tuesday, Drexel, Pleasant Hill and Parkville all voted “yes” to adding a three percent city sales tax to all recreational marijuana sales within their city limits. The tax does not apply to medical marijuana users.

Jackson County voters do not support a proposed tax on certain online sales.

