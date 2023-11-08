Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

2023 Election Blog: Stories from this year’s elections

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Election Night 2023 brought with it various contested races on both sides of the state line and its various counties.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Here’s a rundown of what’s going on in Tuesday’s elections:

Voters approve 10-year tax to fund Kansas City’s bus system

Kansas City voters approve a 3/8th-cent sales tax that will fund the public bus system for another 10 years.

Clay County votes to pass $1 per month 911 services funding

Residents in Clay County voted to approve Clay County Proposition A, a $1 monthly fee on wireless devices that will go toward improved 911 services. The vote received public support from Clay County Sheriff Will Akin.

“I really want to thank the residents of Clay County who took the time to vote on this important issue,” Akin said after Tuesday night’s election. “The passage of Proposition A will guarantee a sustainable funding source for the 911 system in Clay County for years to come. It will allow us to adapt to new technologies that will improve public safety here and in the Kansas City Metro area.”

Marijuana bills on the ballots: 3 local towns vote whether to impose 3% sales tax

On Tuesday, Drexel, Pleasant Hill and Parkville all voted “yes” to adding a three percent city sales tax to all recreational marijuana sales within their city limits. The tax does not apply to medical marijuana users.

Use tax targeting online sales fails in Jackson County

Jackson County voters do not support a proposed tax on certain online sales.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
KCFD: Carbon monoxide kills 3 in Kansas City home
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Chiefs launch holiday pop-up bar at Arrowhead
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Latest News

Generic vote buttons
Use tax targeting online sales fails in Jackson County
“Courtney wasn't afraid of people, she loved people she would smile at people, even on the...
Sister of woman killed by stray bullet speaks out for first time
“Courtney wasn't afraid of people, she loved people she would smile at people, even on the...
Sister of woman killed by a stray bullet speaks out for the first time
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police investigate a shooting that injured two people near 11th and...
Shooting victim seeks help at Kansas City, Kansas, fire station