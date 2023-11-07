Aging & Style
‘We want justice’: Couple returns home to find dog shot to death in KCK

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - On Saturday, one family in KC experienced a nightmare that no dog owner would ever have imagined.

Carrie Helstern and Micah Fouquet came home to their 3-year-old lab-shepherd mix dog named Rory lying in a pool of her own blood. She had been shot by a gun sometime before Helstern and Fouquet returned around 5 p.m.

They tried to stop the bleeding before rushing her to the veterinarian where she was stabilized.

However, the multiple surgeries she would need would not guarantee her survival, so the newlywed couple made the hard decision to put her down.

Fouquet and Helstern believe the shooting was random in nature. Their other two dogs were not shot and they did not find any other bullet holes in their property. Plus, Fouquet said Rory had never shown any violent tendencies toward a person.

“Where the pile of blood is where we found her, and where she was standing when we found her it was right below our kitchen window,” Helstern said. “It could have been a child, it could have been an adult, it could have come through our kitchen window into our house – where you obviously think that you’re safe.”

Multiple neighbors said the same thing– they have lived in the Riverview Acres neighborhood for years and the amount of gunfire they hear has increased.

“We want justice for our dog, you know, but like coming to terms that that may is probably not an option, then it just leaves you thinking about just the safety of the neighborhood,” Helstern said.

The KCK Police Department is urging the community to report gunfire as soon as it is heard because that is often the beginning of an investigation. In this particular instance, multiple neighbors reported hearing the gunfire but no one called the police.

