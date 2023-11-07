Sporting’s Gadi Kinda to play for Israel in Euro qualifiers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - As Sporting KC awaits its opponent for the MLS Western Conference semifinals, one midfielder is going on international duty.

Midfielder Gadi Kinda is joining the Israel Men’s National Team for a four-game span of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

Due to the war between Israel and Hamas, Israel’s two Euro qualifying matches in October were postponed to November.

As a result, Israel will now play four qualifiers from Nov. 12-21. Two of the home matches will be played at Pancho Arena in Felcsut, Hungary, due to the ongoing war in Israel and Palestine.

Israel’s upcoming schedule looks as follows:

Sunday, Nov.12: at Kosovo | Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Prishtina

Wednesday, Nov. 15 | vs. Switzerland | Pancho Arena in Felcsut, Hungary

Saturday, Nov. 18 | vs. Romania | Pancho Arena in Felcsut, Hungary

Tuesday, Nov. 21 | at Andorra | Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella

Kinda last appeared for Israel in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on Oct. 12, 2021. He’s made five career international appearances for Israel.

Israel hasn’t qualified for the Euro Championships sine becoming a UEFA member in 1994. The Euro 2024 tournament will include 24 teams, and Israel currently occupies third place in Group I.

Group stage action concludes on Nov. 21. A top-two finish in the group would automatically qualify Israel for the tournament. A third-place finish would lead to participation in a final playoff round in March 2024. Anything below that would lead to the end of its Euro 2024 hopes.

During the First Round of the Western Conference playoffs, Kinda scored a goal and had two assists in Sporting’s 4-1 Game 1 win over St. Louis City SC. He then had the game-winning assist to Daniel Salloi in Sporting’s 2-1 Game 2 win to advance.

