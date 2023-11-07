Shawnee City Council names Interim City Manager in wake of sex scandal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, the Shawnee City Council voted in a temporary replacement for their City Manager.

Doug Whitacre is currently serving as the Public Works Director for the city. He will be stepping into the role in place of Doug Gerber, who is currently on administrative leave.

Last week, it was revealed that videos of Gerber performing sexual acts were sent to some city employees over a month ago. It is currently unknown who sent the videos, but the Council unanimously voted on November 1 to put Gerber on paid leave while the incident is looked into.

“I don’t see how this man can move forward being the leader of our staff and our go-to guy as the city manager,” Shawnee City Council President Eric Jenkins said last week. “And I do say that with trepidation because I thought he was doing really good.”

Whitacre has previous experience in the role– he served as Interim City Manager from Nov. 2022 to March 2023.

