Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Shawnee City Council names Interim City Manager in wake of sex scandal

Doug Whitacre was unanimously selected by the Shawnee City Council to serve as Interim City...
Doug Whitacre was unanimously selected by the Shawnee City Council to serve as Interim City Manager.(City of Shawnee | City of Shawnee)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, the Shawnee City Council voted in a temporary replacement for their City Manager.

Doug Whitacre is currently serving as the Public Works Director for the city. He will be stepping into the role in place of Doug Gerber, who is currently on administrative leave.

Last week, it was revealed that videos of Gerber performing sexual acts were sent to some city employees over a month ago. It is currently unknown who sent the videos, but the Council unanimously voted on November 1 to put Gerber on paid leave while the incident is looked into.

“I don’t see how this man can move forward being the leader of our staff and our go-to guy as the city manager,” Shawnee City Council President Eric Jenkins said last week. “And I do say that with trepidation because I thought he was doing really good.”

Whitacre has previous experience in the role– he served as Interim City Manager from Nov. 2022 to March 2023.

ALSO READ: Members of Shawnee City Council explain decision to place city manager on administrative leave

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
KCFD: Carbon monoxide kills 3 in Kansas City home
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game...
Kelce sets Chiefs record for receiving yards
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
Fire officials warn of carbon monoxide poisoning following death of 3 in Kansas City
Fire officials warn of carbon monoxide poisoning following death of 3 in Kansas City
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help