Prairie Village City Council election could influence housing policy in other Johnson County towns

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - The race for six seats on the Prairie Village City Council could be the most important on the Kansas side of the metro Tuesday, if only for its potential ripple effects.

A discussion over housing costs and zoning in the current council last year sparked fierce opposition that became highly organized and led to a whole slate of opponents focused this election cycle on that one issue.

Discussion among the current council about ways to diversify housing options resulted in “Stop Rezoning” signs cropping up in yards. The signs were created by a group that calls itself PV United. They later launched a ballot initiative petition drive to change the form of government and limit the number of council members from 12 to six, a move that would have ousted six incumbents.

They had enough signatures, but the city challenged the petitions, sending them to a judge, who deemed two of the three initiatives invalid.

“Housing policy and zoning will decide that race,” said Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post. “I think a lot of other cities including Overland Park and Lenexa and Leawood are all looking to Prairie Village to see what happens in this election. And that might set the tone for conversations going forward, not only in Prairie Village, but also in other cities in Johnson County.”

Palmer moderated candidate forums for more than a dozen Johnson County races as editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post. His staff covers local city council meetings extensively. It’s no secret that there’s a housing crisis.

There are not enough options for people just starting out and rising property values in some areas have turned property taxes into a burden for long-time residents.

Tackling that is what got Prairie Village into a contentious election.

Palmer noted those other cities have floated ideas about providing more variety.

“Think about row houses, think about smaller starter homes, think about duplexes and triplexes opening up parts of cities in Johnson County,” Palmer described. “Really, this is a conversation about who gets to live in Johnson County. Prairie Village has started it and we’ll see what the consequences are.”

As for Prairie Village itself, there are 12 seats on the council. Only six are open this election cycle.

The existing council as a whole backed off on considering re-zoning after the opposition became clear. They are currently focused on looking at restrictions on tear-downs and short-term rentals like Airbnbs as a possible solution to rising home prices.

The list of candidates is as follows:

Ward 1: Terry O’Toole is running unopposed.

Ward 2: Write-in candidate Ed Boersma is challenging incumbent Inga Selders. Mark Samuels is on the ballot but is no longer campaigning.

Ward 3: Incumbent Bonnie Limbird is being challenged by Lori Sharp.

Ward 4: Tyler Agniel is challenging incumbent Piper Reimer

Ward 5: Ciara Chaney and Nick Reddell are competing for an open seat.

Ward 6: Incumbent Ian Graves is up against challenger Kelly Wyer.

