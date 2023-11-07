Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Overland Park crash leads to downed power lines at busy intersection

Overland Park crash leads to downed power lines at busy intersection
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Evergy asked drivers to avoid the intersection of 119th and Quivira Road until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This after a crash took down a power line and light pole there.

Officers shut down the intersection in all directions because of multiple live wires across the roadways.

The crash involved two vehicles - the extent of injuries to the drivers is unknown but not believed to be life-threatening.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
KCFD: Carbon monoxide kills 3 in Kansas City home
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Chiefs launch holiday pop-up bar at Arrowhead
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

Overland Park crash leads to downed power lines at busy intersection
Overland Park crash leads to downed power lines at busy intersection
Kansas City-area voter’s guide: What you need to know for the Nov. 7 election
Kansas City-area voter’s guide: What you need to know for the Nov. 7 election
Voting Forecast
FORECAST: Another warm fall day Tuesday with cooler temperatures expected at week’s end
Another warm fall day Tuesday with cooler temperatures expected at week’s end
Another warm fall day Tuesday with cooler temperatures expected at week’s end