Overland Park crash leads to downed power lines at busy intersection
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Evergy asked drivers to avoid the intersection of 119th and Quivira Road until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
This after a crash took down a power line and light pole there.
Officers shut down the intersection in all directions because of multiple live wires across the roadways.
The crash involved two vehicles - the extent of injuries to the drivers is unknown but not believed to be life-threatening.
To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.