Overland Park crash leads to downed power lines at busy intersection

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Evergy asked drivers to avoid the intersection of 119th and Quivira Road until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This after a crash took down a power line and light pole there.

Officers shut down the intersection in all directions because of multiple live wires across the roadways.

The crash involved two vehicles - the extent of injuries to the drivers is unknown but not believed to be life-threatening.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.