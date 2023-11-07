Olathe North High School student convicted of involuntary manslaughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury convicted a Johnson County teenager in connection with an Olathe man’s murder.

Jurors found the 16-year-old guilty of involuntary manslaughter and criminal use of weapons. Court records show the teenager attended Olathe North High School at the time of the crime.

Prosecutors originally charged the teenager with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Daniel Ward. Prosecutors said the teenager shot and killed Ward on July 30, 2022, near North Nelson Road and North Purdom Street in Olathe.

KCTV5 is not using the 16-year-old’s name because he was never certified as an adult.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.

