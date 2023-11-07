Man dies at hospital after shooting on E. Armour Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died at a hospital Monday night following a shooting on E. Armour Boulevard.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Armour Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. A reported sound of shots call was updated to a shooting call as they were en route.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that was self-transporting a victim to an area hospital.

The victim, an adult man, died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the homicide are unknown and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call 816-474-TIPS.

