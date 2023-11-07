Aging & Style
Lawrence Police investigation underway into vandalism report at KU fraternity, Israeli flag

An Israeli flag was torn down at a KU fraternity on Sunday night.
An Israeli flag was torn down at a KU fraternity on Sunday night.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Investigators in the Lawrence Police Department are looking into a vandalism report from Sunday night at the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity.

The fraternity house had an Israeli flag and American flag flying on their flag pole until Sunday night when a member of the house called the police to file a report.

Police said the Israeli flag had been cut down, ripped up and found about a block away.

READ MORE: Lucas says City will continue to raise, fly Israel flag proudly despite vandalism

The American flag was still attached to the rope at the fraternity house located at 1116 Indiana Street in Lawrence.

Lawrence Police said they were concerned enough about the nature of the crime to forward the report to the Patrol Unit’s Investigations Division.

Anyone with tips can call 785-832-7509 or 785-843-TIPS.

