Lawrence High School locked down after student brings pellet gun

Lawrence High School was out on lockdown Monday morning after a student brought a pellet gun to school.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence High School was put on lockdown Monday morning after a student brought a pellet gun to school.

The Lawrence Police Department said a 14-year-old was reported to be in possession of a firearm, but was not carrying the weapon when he re-entered the school while it was locked down. The student also denied bringing a gun to the school when he re-entered the building.

Police said due to numerous students who reported seeing the gun, officers re-traced the steps of the student and determined the gun was likely left in Veteran’s Park.

As they began checking the area, the student admitted that he ditched the pellet gun in the park and told them where to find it. The gun was located in a bush in the bark, and closely resembled a pistol.

The student did not provide a reason for bringing the gun to school and was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for processing.

