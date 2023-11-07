Aging & Style
Kenny Chesney and friends to return to Arrowhead in 2024

Kenny Chesney's 2022 stadium tour will make a stop in Charlotte.(Source Kenny Chesney official website)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country star Kenny Chesney is ready to return to Chiefs Kingdom with some of his best friends.

Chesney announced his “Sun Goes Down 2024″ Tour will stop in Kansas City on Fourth of July weekend. The mega star will take the stage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 6, 2024.

Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker will open the concert.

With eight concerts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Chesney holds the top spot for most performances in the history of the stadium, and the 2024 show will be Chesney’s second appearance in the last three years, according to the Kansas City Chiefs.

An online presale opens for Jackson County residents at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Jackson County purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate. Presale tickets for Chiefs Season Ticket Members will also go on sale on Tuesday, November 14 at 11 a.m. CT, and they will be contacted via email with additional information on how to participate.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

More information about tickets can be found at Ticketmaster.com.

All ticket sales will be online only with an eight-ticket limit for the show, and there will be no walk-up sales at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office in advance of the concert.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

