KCPD identifies 22-year-old who died after shooting on E. Armour Boulevard

KCPD responded to a shooting that resulted in the death of a man Monday night on E. Armour...
KCPD responded to a shooting that resulted in the death of a man Monday night on E. Armour Boulevard.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man died at a hospital Monday night following a shooting on E. Armour Boulevard.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Armour Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. A reported sound of shots call was updated to a shooting call as they were en route.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that was self-transporting a victim to an area hospital.

The victim, an adult man, died at the hospital from his injuries. He has since been identified as 22-year-old Timothy Postley.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the homicide are unknown and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call 816-474-TIPS.

