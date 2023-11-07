KCK man charged after detectives use tattoo to link him to homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Prosecutors charge a Kansas City, Kansas, man after investigators said surveillance video shows him shooting a man during an argument.

Osvaldo Rangel is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 50-year-old Phillip Croft.

Court documents show Rangel followed the driver of a Hummer H2 to townhomes near Wheeling Avenue and Park Tower Road around 6 a.m. on Sept. 30.

According to the probable cause statement, the driver of the Hummer H2 told detectives Rangel pulled a gun and tried to carjack him. A woman in the Hummer recognized Rangel and told him to put down the gun because the people in the SUV were her friends.

At the same time, the victim pulled up in a car and noticed what was happening.

The driver of the Hummer told detectives that he saw the victim pointing a gun at Rangel. The driver got out of the SUV and walked away from the area, according to the probable cause statement.

At some point, the witness told detectives he heard gunfire.

Police responded to the shooting and found the victim’s body in the parking lot. A witness later identified Rangel after describing one of his tattoos.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video at the townhomes. The video also shows Rangel arguing with the victim as the two stand behind the Hummer H2. The video then allegedly shows Rangel shooting the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

Surveillance video shows Rangel then driving away from the scene.

A witness later told detectives that Rangel tried to carjack them when she and the victim arrived at the townhomes. She also said the gunman had a tattoo. She identified Rangel after detectives showed her a picture of his tattoo.

Another witness told detectives that he saw another man point a gun at Rangel and then begin arguing with Rangel before he heard gunshots.

