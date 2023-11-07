Aging & Style
Kansas makes Self highest-paid coach in country

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. The Jayhawks were the clear No. 1 pick in the AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll released Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, earning 46 of 63 first-place votes to easily outdistance No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Purdue.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - There’s a new highest-paid basketball coach in the country.

The University of Kansas amended head coach Bill Self’s contract to make him the highest-paid coach in Division I.

READ MORE: Dickinson scores 21 in debut as No. 1 Kansas routs NC Central, 99-56

Self signed an amended five-year rolling contract.

He’s one of nine coaches all-time with 700-plus wins and multiple national championships, leading the Jayhawks to the pinnacle of college basketball in 2008 and 2022.

“Bill Self is undoubtedly the most consistent coach in college basketball, and a restructuring of his contract terms were long overdue,” KU athletic director Travis Goff said Tuesday. “In an ever-changing collegiate athletics environment, our strong commitment to coach Self positions KU basketball to maintain and enhance its status as the most storied program in the country.”

Self has a .811 winning percentage during his 21 seasons as the head coach at Kansas.

“I am very appreciative to Chancellor (Douglas) Girod, Travis Goff and the entire KU leadership team for their continued belief and confidence in me and my staff to lead this storied program,” Self said. “I know the Chancellor and Travis are as excited as I am about the future of Kansas Basketball.

“There has never been a better time to be a part of our athletic department and this program. My family and I are so proud to be at this university, and I am looking forward to many more seasons representing the most passionate fan base in the country. There’s no place like Kansas.”

Self’s contract renewal comes a day after the No. 1 ranked Jayhawks opened the season with a dominant 99-56 win over North Carolina Central and shortly after KU moved past an independent investigation into alleged recruiting violations largely unscathed.

At Big 12 Media Days in October, Self said it was time to “go for the throat” in recruiting, after a proverbial cloud impacted recruiting for more than six seasons.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

