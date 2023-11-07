Kansas City native returns home with community’s help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City native is recovering in a local hospital because of the community’s help.

C’eria LaGrone is a young mom of two. She was living out of state when she had a stroke and was fighting for her life.

She’s originally from Kansas City but moved with her kids to Jacksonville, Fla., to follow her dreams. But instead, the unexpected happened on Sept. 8.

“She had an aneurism and four strokes; she was by herself with the kids when it happened,” said her mom, Chanedia Henderson.

Henderson said LaGrone somehow managed to call 911 and was rushed to the hospital. But things weren’t looking good.

“The doctor even told me; he was like, ma’am, I didn’t think your baby was going to make it,” Henderson said.

LaGrone fought and eventually started showing signs of improvement. But she was alone; all her family was in Kansas City—1,146 miles away, and they began trying to get her home.

“At first, my thoughts were, how can you put a price on life, knowing that we have to try and find someone to fund that because we didn’t have the funds to come up with that,” Henderson said.

So, they started a GoFundMe, and those funds started rushing in. “We raised over $17,000 from people we really don’t even know,” Henderson said.

On Friday, LaGrone arrived at Select Specialty Hospital in KCK.

“We always hear about the bad stuff that’s happened to people, but never the good stuff, and when I tell you it was so many people that gave, it was over 350 people that gave,” Henderson said. “Just to see her go from not moving and the doctors feeling like they couldn’t do anything else and to see her today mouthing things and slightly moving her fingers, it just sets my little heart on fire.”

