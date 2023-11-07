Aging & Style
K-State falls to No. 21 USC, 82-69 in Las Vegas season-opener

Kansas State guard Cam Carter passes from the floor around Southern California guard Boogie...
Kansas State guard Cam Carter passes from the floor around Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boogie Ellis had 24 points and eight rebounds as No. 21 Southern California defeated Kansas State 82-69 in the season opener for both teams Monday night.

The Trojans led by 19 with 6:33 left, but that margin was trimmed to eight with 1:41 remaining before USC held on.

Touted freshman Isaiah Collier made his USC debut with 18 points, including 15 in the first half. He added six assists and received a standing ovation when he went to the bench after fouling out with 4:50 to play.

Kobe Johnson finished with 16 points for the Trojans, and Joshua Morgan had 11. USC shot 31 of 60 from the floor (51.7%).

Tyler Perry led Kansas State with 22 points. Cam Carter scored 15, and David N’Guessan had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

A strong defensive team last season, the Trojans limited the Wildcats to 31% shooting (22 of 71).

USC held its opponents under 40% in 19 of 33 games last season and finished eighth in the country in field goal percentage defense at 39.3%.

It was the first time the teams met since the 2008 NCAA Tournament, when the Wildcats defeated USC 80-67. Kansas State, which reached the Elite Eight in March, dropped to 4-2 all-time against the Trojans.

Bronny James wore grey team sweats and cheered his USC teammates from the bench. The son of NBA career scoring leader LeBron James is still on his way back from suffering a cardiac arrest during a summer workout. LeBron James said last month that his son had surgery to repair a congenital heart condition that caused the collapse.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats opened their season away from home for the first time since losing 73-64 to BYU in 2002. Kansas State dropped to 12-17 when starting outside Manhattan, Kansas.

USC: Collier’s performance came on the heels of an impressive one by fellow freshman JuJu Watkins, who led USC’s 21st-ranked women’s team to an 83-74 win over No. 7 Ohio State. Collier and Watkins were considered by many as the consensus No. 1 recruits for 2023.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts Bellarmine on Friday.

USC hosts Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

