James Beard Award winner coming to KC Current’s CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current makes a big announcement on “Teal Tuesday.”

The organization announced Yoli Tortilleria will have a restaurant inside CPKC Stadium when it opens next year. Yoli Tortilleria opened in Kansas City in 2017, and is the first tortilla bakery to win a James Beard Award for Outstanding Bakery.

Yoli says it plans to serve a variety of tacos, including barbacoa de res and a vegan mushroom tinga. Totopos with salsa, nachos and quesadillas with their fresh tortillas will also be on the menu, plus gluten free and vegan options will be available.

Fans will be able to find Yoli on the southeast side of the supporter’s section at CPKC Stadium.

ALSO READ: Debinha named to NWSL First Team

The Current have also announced Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que and Billie’s Grocery will open in the stadium.

The organization says it plans to make announcements on what it recognizes as “Teal Tuesday” through December 19.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.