Grandview man charged in fatal Friday shooting involving teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grandview man has been charged following a shooting Friday night that killed a teen and injured two others.

32-year-old Keith Adkins faces felony charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and five counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, KCPD was dispatched to the 6000 block of E. 13th Street on a reported shooting Friday night.

When officers arrived they found a Kia Sportage that had collided with a pole. A shooting victim was located nearby and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

On Saturday, police identified the teen killed as 15-year-old Aaron Amparan.

Police said video surveillance from the area showed the driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado leaning out the driver’s window and firing two shots at the Kia before the vehicle collided with the pole.

Detectives tracked the truck and observed a male driver and female passenger. The man was identified as Adkins, who was located the next day when detectives located the black Silverado, which had been reported stolen.

Officers later identified Adkins and the female passenger in another stolen vehicle, a Hyundai, on Nov. 4. They identified the stolen Hyundai on Sunday, Nov. 5, and pursued the vehicle -- which reached speeds of 96 miles per hour -- until the vehicle came to a stop due to tire failure in the area of South Maywood Avenue and Truman Road.

Adkins then exited the vehicle and fled on foot until he was taken into custody.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office requested a $500,000 bond of cash for Adkins.

