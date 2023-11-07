FORECAST: Another warm fall day Tuesday with cooler temperatures expected at week’s end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An area of upper-level, low-pressure, and warm front has slid over the Missouri River Valley today. This will continue a southerly component with our wind which will aid in bringing in warm and moist air. Patchy fog this morning is expected in isolated lower-lined areas. Temperatures will start mildly within the middle and upper 50s which just so happens to be the average high temperature for this time of year. By this afternoon, temperatures will soar into the lower and middle 70s with partly sunny skies.

So far rain chances are expected to hold off until tomorrow. Even so, the threat of rain is rather low due to a relatively stable, mid-level atmosphere. A few isolated showers cannot be rolled out as this weather pattern tracks to the east through the next 24 hours. The better chances for rainfall are expected during the late afternoon and into the early evening. This is also where our wind is expected to gust up to 25 mph.

Time to Chill Out (KCTV 5)

Once this storm system passes, it will usher in colder air from the northern plains and southern Canada. Temperatures will fall from the lower 70s to the middle 50s by Thursday afternoon. Though this is a significant drop in temperature, middle to upper 50s are average for high temperatures during this time of year. We will continue with the upper 50s into our Veterans Day weekend with partly sunny skies and no significant threat for rainfall.

