Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold front coming through Wednesday with few sprinkles possible

By Warren Sears
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday felt like spring across the board with most of us in the 70s. Expect a nice and comfortable evening with overnight lows staying mild in the mid-50s. A rather weak cold front tracks through the region during the morning on Wednesday. This will give us a small opportunity for a few sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies. Winds switch out of the north during the day and highs will stay a touch cooler in the 60s.

Even with the front, Wednesday still features above-normal conditions. We notice a slightly larger punch of fall-like air for Thursday and Friday as we fall back to the mid-50s. I am expecting a rather dry and comfortable stretch for the next 7 days. Highs push back to the lower 60s Sunday and into early next week, feeling like we should for early November. No major cold is in sight as of now!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
KCFD: Carbon monoxide kills 3 in Kansas City home
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Chiefs launch holiday pop-up bar at Arrowhead
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Latest News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold front coming through Wednesday with few sprinkles possible
Voting Forecast
FORECAST: Another warm fall day Tuesday with cooler temperatures expected at week’s end
Another warm fall day Tuesday with cooler temperatures expected at week’s end
Another warm fall day Tuesday with cooler temperatures expected at week’s end
Forecasted high temperatures in Kansas City and the surrounding areas on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Spring feeling temps continue for a few more days