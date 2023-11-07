FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold front coming through Wednesday with few sprinkles possible

Tuesday felt like spring across the board with most of us in the 70s. Expect a nice and comfortable evening with overnight lows staying mild in the mid-50s. A rather weak cold front tracks through the region during the morning on Wednesday. This will give us a small opportunity for a few sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies. Winds switch out of the north during the day and highs will stay a touch cooler in the 60s.

Even with the front, Wednesday still features above-normal conditions. We notice a slightly larger punch of fall-like air for Thursday and Friday as we fall back to the mid-50s. I am expecting a rather dry and comfortable stretch for the next 7 days. Highs push back to the lower 60s Sunday and into early next week, feeling like we should for early November. No major cold is in sight as of now!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.