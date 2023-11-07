Fire officials warn of carbon monoxide poisoning following death of 3 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Monday morning, the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a call of carbon monoxide poisoning.

It happened on the 6800 block of East 12th Terrace Avenue near Ewing Avenue.

According to the department, it all started from a power generator running inside the home overnight. As a result, three Hispanic males were left dead at the ages of 42, 34, and 14.

“If you’re going to run any sort of gas-powered engine indoors or in a confined space whether it’s a generator or power washer, yeah you’re playing a dangerous game,” said battalion chief Michael Hopkins.

Hopkins said due to them sleeping, they weren’t able to identify symptoms like nausea, dizziness, or shortness of breath that would indicate they were overexposed to carbon monoxide. He urges others not to make the same mistake.

“What you have at nighttime, you went to bed, you’re asleep and that’s what carbon monoxide is going to do, it’s gonna put you to sleep so if you’re already sleeping and being exposed to high dose carbon monoxide, you’re just not gonna wake up,” he said.

Hopkins says power generators should be operated outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. The Fire Department reports it sees a rise in carbon monoxide calls this time of year as people turn on their furnaces and burners to heat their homes.

“If you’re going to use your stove for heat which we do not recommend, but if you are, make sure it’s ventilated and then make sure it’s completely off when you’re done using it,” said Hopkins.

He says free carbon monoxide detectors are available through the Kansas City Health Department’s Healthy Homes Rental Inspection program. For more information, visit City Hall’s website.

