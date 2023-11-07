Aging & Style
East, Bates lead Missouri to 101-79 thrashing of Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Sean East II celebrates a three point basket during the first half of an NCAA college...
Sean East II celebrates a three point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sean East II scored 21 points and Missouri breezed to a 101-79 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a season opener on Monday night.

East sank 7 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers and was 5-for-5 at the free-throw line for the Tigers. Nick Honor and reserve Tamar Bates both scored 18. Bates made 7 of 9 shots, including all three of his 3-pointers. Caleb Grill and Noah Carter added 15 points apiece. Grill had seven rebounds.

It was a two-man show for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton scored 34 points, sinking 8 of 10 shots — with three 3s — and 15 of 20 foul shots. Joe French scored 30, but he made just 10 of 27 shots, 4 of 14 from distance.

Missouri is coming off a 25-10 record in its first season under coach Dennis Gates. The Tigers went 11-7 in the Southeastern Conference, finishing fourth, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are 6-0 all-time against the Golden Lions with all six games played in Missouri. The teams last played in 2015 when Missouri posted a 78-25 victory. It’s the fewest points allowed by the Tigers since 1947.

UAPB went 10-21 last season and finished ninth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

