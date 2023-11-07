Christian Michael Presents Runway Review

Aging & Style
Local designer & tailor Christian Michael Schuster joins us to share his unique fashion style and one of a kind silent fashion show happening at the KC Zoo.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Local designer and tailor Christian Michael Schuster joins the show to share his unique fashion style and one of a kind silent fashion show happening at the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium. Christian Michael is collaborating with local western wear boutique, Nigro’s Western Wear who is supplying the western flare ensuring the models have the perfect boots and hats as they strut down the runway.

