CANCELLED: Independence Police cancel endangered silver advisory for man with Alzheimer’s
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence man missing since around noon on Tuesday has been found.
87-year-old Victor Asa Poulter Jr. is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and reportedly gets lost easily. He was following his wife to Carmax in a separate vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when he got separated.
He has since been found safely.
