CANCELLED: Independence Police cancel endangered silver advisory for man with Alzheimer’s

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence man missing since around noon on Tuesday has been found.

87-year-old Victor Asa Poulter Jr. is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and reportedly gets lost easily. He was following his wife to Carmax in a separate vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when he got separated.

He has since been found safely.

