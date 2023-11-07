Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

CANCELLED: Independence Police cancel endangered silver advisory for man with Alzheimer’s

Poulter was found safely just before 6 p.m.
Poulter was found safely just before 6 p.m.(Independence Police)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence man missing since around noon on Tuesday has been found.

87-year-old Victor Asa Poulter Jr. is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and reportedly gets lost easily. He was following his wife to Carmax in a separate vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when he got separated.

He has since been found safely.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
KCFD: Carbon monoxide kills 3 in Kansas City home
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Chiefs launch holiday pop-up bar at Arrowhead
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Latest News

Kenny Chesney and friends to return to Arrowhead in 2024
Crime spree in north Lawrence leads to investigation
HNN File Image
Belton police investigate shooting death of 29-year-old woman
KU and K-State players have signed deals for player related gear with Charlie Hustle.
Charlie Hustle announces NIL deals with 8 KU, K-State athletes