Belton police investigate shooting death of 29-year-old woman

HNN File Image(HNN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Detectives are investigating following the death of a woman.

Belton police responded to a shooting west of North Cedar Street on Turner Road around 9:16 p.m. Monday. When they arrived police say they found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

Officers arrested a man while other emergency responders rushed the woman to a hospital. The victim later died from her injuries.

The Belton Police Department says the woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s name has not been publicly released because detectives are working to notify the woman’s family.

Detectives say they are working with the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office on the case.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

