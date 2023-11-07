Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Gene Miller returned from Vietnam a half century ago, he didn’t get a hero’s welcome.

“When we got back, it was best for us just to get our military clothes off and otherwise people were throwing rotten eggs and anything else at anybody military because it was very unpopular back then,” said Miller.

Tuesday was a different story.

“We went through that line of people there and my eyes were watering.”

The Flag City Honor Flight carried 87 Ohio veterans including 10 from the Korean war, and one from World War Two.

His name is John Layher.

He served as a radio technician in the coast guard during the 40s, and he says the trip is one he’ll never forget.

“Humbling” said Layher through tears.

If you’re interested or know somebody who might be, you can visit FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
KCFD: Carbon monoxide kills 3 in Kansas City home
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Chiefs launch holiday pop-up bar at Arrowhead
Two people died in crashes on I-70
Minors riding in stolen car leads to death of passenger and Good Samaritan who stopped to help

Latest News

CPKC Stadium (CNW Group/CPKC)
James Beard Award winner coming to KC Current’s CPKC Stadium
This photo provided by the FBI on Oct. 25, 2023 shows Brian Jeffrey Raymond. The former CIA...
Ex-CIA officer accused of sexually abusing dozens of women pleads guilty to federal charges
An Israeli flag was torn down at a KU fraternity on Sunday night.
Lawrence Police investigation underway into vandalism report at KU fraternity, Israeli flag
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war