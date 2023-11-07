4,000 students around the metro attending ‘KC Mavericks Kids Day’ game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of students in the metro are enjoying a chance to witness the historic start of the season for the Kansas City Mavericks at their annual “Kids Day” game.

The Mavericks are back home Tuesday morning after winning their first eight games of the season. The puck drop is set for 10:35 a.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

“Probably the best we’ve ever had in the history of the school day game and it’s just a fantastic way for these kids to be introduced to the sport of hockey,” said Mavericks Owner Lamar Hunt Jr.

Mavericks COO James Arkell added, “This will probably be our loudest game of the year, and every year we’ve been taking it up a notch.”

Something they are planning to do is showcase the “sensory space” being utilized on the school floor. It’s filled with soothing items to get away from the bright lights and loud noises on Tuesday.

“The idea is to grow it and grow it and grow it and eventually have the opportunity for no matter what the situation, we will make accommodations but now we have something that’s locked in and ready to go,” said Mavericks COO James Arkell.

Arkell and Hunt have family members that have special needs and have been in discussions for years about getting this space available to not just them, but anyone who may need it. It is now officially open and they have 10 games planned this season to have that room accessible to those reserving the space.

“It’s more about the fans and the family experience that creates this. We’ve been talking about it for a couple of years and this is just the fruit of those labors,” said Arkell.

More than 100 children and their families have access to it to Tuesday for Kids Day.

“It’s kind of a beautiful thing to have this space available so they can kind of go chill and kind of collect themselves but still enjoy the whole experience,” said Hunt Jr.

The Mavericks are also partnering with Science City to provide educational elements throughout the game. They say the Science City Road Team will be on-site doing experiments and detailing the “science side” of hockey.

The Mavericks’ next theme night is “Star Wars Night” on December 9th for the fans to show off their best memorabilia or costumes. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys that night.

