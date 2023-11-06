What’s next for Sporting KC in the MLS Cup playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was a huge weekend for sports fans in Kansas City. The Chiefs beat the Dolphins in Germany, Kansas football locked in their first winning season in over a decade, but possibly no victory was bigger than Sporting KC’s win over cross-state rivals, St. Louis City FC.

The sweep over St. Louis pushes Sporting to the Western Conference semi-finals of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Kansas City will play either 4-seed Houston Dynamo FC or 5-seed Real Salt Lake. Houston holds a one-game advantage in the best-of-three series. Game two will be played at 8 p.m. on November 6.

With a new MLS Cup playoff structure, Sporting KC will only play winner-take-all matches from here on out. Since the team is the lowest remaining seed in the playoff, there will not be another match played at Children’s Mercy Park. All remaining matches will be on the road.

Sporting KC has won two MLS Cup Championships in its history, 2000 and 2013. The team had a runner-up finish in 2004.

This is the first year MLS has incorporated a wildcard round, which means Sporting KC is the first wildcard team to ever advance to a conference semi-final.

You can view the MLS Cup bracket here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.