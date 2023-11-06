Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Suspect faces new charges after second victim in Independence crime spree dies

Jackson County Prosecutors charged Tyler Rizer with first-degree assault and armed criminal...
Jackson County Prosecutors charged Tyler Rizer with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with a homicide in Independence on Sept. 29, 2023.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County grand jury indicts a suspect on new crimes after a second person dies from injuries received during an Independence crime spree.

The grand jury returned the indictment Friday.

It charges Tyler Rizer of Blue Springs with a second count of second-degree murder.

Rizer previously faced 13 felony charges: one-count of second-degree murder; two counts of first-degree assault; four counts of armed criminal action; two counts of third-degree assault; unlawful use of a weapon, stealing a motor vehicle; leaving the scene of an accident; and vehicle hijacking.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Fire Department says carbon monoxide kills 3 in home

All of the charges are connected to an alleged crime spree in Independence and Kansas City, Mo., on Sept. 29.

It started when Independence police responded to a call about a stabbing near East 41st Terrace South and South Osage Street.

Court documents show Rizer is accused of stabbing a stranger who agreed to give him a ride. After running from the car, Rizer crossed Interstate 70 and attacked a woman and her children in the backyard of their home.

At that point, the woman’s husband, Juavvion Bagsby, came home. Court documents show Bagsby and a neighbor confronted Rizer with a gun. Bagsby’s wife told him that police were on the way. She told police she heard gunshots a short time later.

ALSO READ: Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70

Police found two men injured by the gunfire. Bagsby died at the scene, the neighbor who ran over to help suffered critical injuries and was hospitalized for days before dying of his injuries.

Court records show Rizer is a felon and has past convictions for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, theft, property damage, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering, forgery, aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and other crimes. He also has several outstanding felony warrants.

Rizer is scheduled to be in court again on Dec. 7.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game...
Kelce sets Chiefs record for receiving yards
Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
KCFD: Carbon monoxide kills 3 in Kansas City home
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Kansas City-area voter’s guide: What you need to know for the Nov. 7 election
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Chiefs launch holiday pop-up bar at Arrowhead
Generic gavel picture
Kansas City man pleads guilty to cyberstalking resulting in murder
Kevyn with KC beauty Crew joins Jillian to show some popular trends in lip colors this fall...
Fall Lip Colors with KC Beauty Crew