Suspect faces new charges after second victim in Independence crime spree dies

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County grand jury indicts a suspect on new crimes after a second person dies from injuries received during an Independence crime spree.

The grand jury returned the indictment Friday.

It charges Tyler Rizer of Blue Springs with a second count of second-degree murder.

Rizer previously faced 13 felony charges: one-count of second-degree murder; two counts of first-degree assault; four counts of armed criminal action; two counts of third-degree assault; unlawful use of a weapon, stealing a motor vehicle; leaving the scene of an accident; and vehicle hijacking.

All of the charges are connected to an alleged crime spree in Independence and Kansas City, Mo., on Sept. 29.

It started when Independence police responded to a call about a stabbing near East 41st Terrace South and South Osage Street.

Court documents show Rizer is accused of stabbing a stranger who agreed to give him a ride. After running from the car, Rizer crossed Interstate 70 and attacked a woman and her children in the backyard of their home.

At that point, the woman’s husband, Juavvion Bagsby, came home. Court documents show Bagsby and a neighbor confronted Rizer with a gun. Bagsby’s wife told him that police were on the way. She told police she heard gunshots a short time later.

Police found two men injured by the gunfire. Bagsby died at the scene, the neighbor who ran over to help suffered critical injuries and was hospitalized for days before dying of his injuries.

Court records show Rizer is a felon and has past convictions for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, theft, property damage, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering, forgery, aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and other crimes. He also has several outstanding felony warrants.

Rizer is scheduled to be in court again on Dec. 7.

