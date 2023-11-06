Aging & Style
Sporting KC fans excited to see team advance in Western Conference playoffs

The Chiefs weren’t the only Kansas City “football” team in a big-time match up on Sunday.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Chiefs weren’t the only Kansas City “football” team in a big-time match up on Sunday. Sporting KC beat St. Louis City SC 2-1 in Game 2 of their best-of-three first round playoff series. With the win, SKC punched its ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals.

“Go Sporting!” said fan Gretchen Morris after the team’s big win.

More than 21,000 people packed into Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday to cheer on Sporting KC to a playoff victory against the top team in the Western Conference.

“You don’t get a prize for winning the regular season,” said Mark Edson of St. Louis City SC. “It’s who ends up as the best team at the end. That’s how you set yourself up. That’s what Peter Vermes did and here we are.”

After the game, a party erupted. Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes, as well as stars Alan Pulido and Johnny Russell, embraced “The Cauldron” – home of the team’s rowdiest fans.

“Determination. We never gave up,” said Coby Roney. “This city never gives up! Never!”

“Our guys went out there and we put them in their place,” said Zach Stone. “We totally punked them, man.”

Fans are surprised to see the team advance in the playoffs after the team started the season win-less in its first 10 games.

“I think the team had a lot of heartaches and issues at first, but they stick together,” said John Schuetz.

Now, Sporting KC fans begin to dream about the team winning its first league title since 2013.

“We’re going all the way. All the way!” said Roney.

“We’re going to be champions,” said Hector Solorio, who leads many cheers in ‘The Cauldron.’ “We are going to be champions! Kansas City is #1!”

Sporting KC will face either the Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference Semifinals.

