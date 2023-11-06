Shooting near 44th & South Benton leaves 1 in critical condition & 4 injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 44th & South Benton.

Just after 1 p.m., Sunday afternoon, shots were fired in the area and injured four people. One person was left in critical condition and the other three suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there was no information given as to what led to the shooting or any other details.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.