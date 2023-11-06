Aging & Style
Shooting near 44th & South Benton leaves 1 in critical condition & 4 injured

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 44th & South Benton.

Just after 1 p.m., Sunday afternoon, shots were fired in the area and injured four people. One person was left in critical condition and the other three suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there was no information given as to what led to the shooting or any other details.

