Mizzou announces 3-game suspension for graduate center Connor Vanover

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - As Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers get set to tip off another season, they will be without graduate transfer center Connor Vanover for a brief period of time.

Mizzou announced Monday evening ahead of its game with Arkansas Pine-Bluff that Vanover will miss the first three games of the 2023-24 season due to his participation in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in April.

Vanover transferred to Missouri this offseason from Oral Roberts. Missouri is the fourth college he’s played for. He began his career at Cal and transferred to Arkansas before going to Oral Roberts.

