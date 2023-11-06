Man dies in KCK on U.S. 69 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man, 21, died in a single vehicle crash, late Saturday afternoon in Wyandotte County.

Alex Gomez was driving a 2017 Mazda 6, heading southbound on U.S. 69 highway, when the Gomez lost control of the vehicle.

The driver struck the right barrier wall over Metropolitan Avenue, ending by rolling over.

The Mazda struck the right guardrail over Ruby Avenue, coming to rest on its top in the southbound exit lane to Metropolitan Avenue.

The driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle and died from his injuries.

