Maize officer shoots shoplifter hiding in drain, fragment injures another officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday evening update: The Maize Police Department provides further information on the series of events Monday afternoon that led to an officer shooting a shoplifting suspect in northwest Wichita and a second officer suffering an injury from being hit by a bullet fragment.

The situation created a hectic scene near 37th Street North and Maize Road. Maize Police Chief Jeff Wiebe said the shoplifting suspect was hiding in a storm drain and was fully in the drain when he told responding officers he had a gun.

Wiebe said when officers got to the man and attempted to handcuff him, the suspect made a quick move and pointed something at the officers. The chief said this is when the officer fired the shot.

This began a little before 2 p.m. when, Wiebe said, officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Menards at 37th and Maize Road. Two Maize PD officers were in the area. They arrived at the scene quickly and saw the suspect walking. When they got out of their car, Wiebe said, the suspect entered the storm drain. This led to the struggle and the shooting that left the suspect critically injured and the officer hurt from the bullet fragment hitting his hand.

Chief Wiebe said the suspect did not fire a weapon, and as of early Monday evening, doesn’t know what was in the man’s hands when the shooting happened.

3:20 p.m. Update: Maize police released more information regarding a shooting that left an officer injured and the suspect with critical wounds.

Maize Police Chief Jeff Weible said around 1:45 p.m. his department got a call about a shoplifter at Menards near 37th and Maize Road. Maize police officers, being closest to the scene, responded but the suspect had left the store.

Officers saw the suspect southbound on Maize Road and tried to catch up with him. They located him in a drain at a nearby car wash.

Weible said the suspect indicated to officers that he had a gun. As the officers were trying to take him out of the drain, Weible said the suspect made a quick movement and an officer fired striking the suspect. A fragment also struck another officer in the hand.

The 41-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Weible said the officer is in good condition.

The Wichita Police Department is the lead agency on the investigation and witnesses are being interviewed in connection to the incident.

3:00 p.m. Update Investigators are expected to give an update on a shooting in west Wichita that left a Maize police with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was critically wounded during the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Dispatchers confirmed the incident started at Menard’s located near 37th and Maize Road and ended at the car wash nearby.

Maize South schools were placed on a brief lockdown while crews responded to the area and determined that there was no ongoing threat.

2:30 p.m. Update: Maize USD 266 said the modified lockdown at the schools on its south campus has been lifted “following guidance from law enforcement that there is no imminent danger” after a shooting near 37th Street and Maize Road that left a police officer with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect in critical condition.

Schools will dismiss as normally scheduled.

Parents have been asked to avoid Maize Road for parent pick-up today due to the increased traffic.

Update: Maize USD 266 said all schools on its south campus are being placed on a modified lockdown due to a shooting involving an officer at 37th Street and Maize Road.

This includes Maize South High School, Maize South Middle School, Maize South Intermediate School, Maize South Elementary School, and the Maize Early Childhood Center.

“We will keep our students indoors. It is not believed that students or employees are in danger but want to be cautious due to the nature of the event. During a modified lockdown, teaching and learning continues in classrooms, but students and teachers stay inside, with nobody entering or exiting the building,” said the district in a release.

The district said it will stay in communication with employees and parents as the situation develops.

Emergency crews are responding to a shooting in west Wichita involving a Maize police officer.

Dispatchers confirmed to 12 News that the incident started at Menards in the 3600 block of N. Maize Road and ended with the shooting at a nearby car wash.

Both the officer and the suspect were shot. The officer has serious injuries. The suspect is in critical condition.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting. We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

