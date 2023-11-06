Aging & Style
KCFD: Three found dead in Kansas City home

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 7:30 Monday morning Kansas City Fire responded to carbon monoxide calls at a residence in the 6800 block on East 12th Terrace near Ewing Avenue.

When they arrived, emergency crews found three male bodies, all believed to be in their early twenties.

It is not confirmed if the three perished from carbon monoxide poisoning, but Chief Michael Hopkins from KCFD confirmed that is how the emergency call came in and elevated levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the home.

Kansas City Police have since taken over the investigation.

