Kansas City police have suspect in custody after teenager killed in shooting

Stock photo
Stock photo(staff)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say they have one person in custody following a shooting that killed one teenager and injured another Friday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting near White and Belmont Avenue in Kansas City, Mo., around 6 p.m.

Detectives said 15-year-old Aaron Amparan was lying in the street near a vehicle that hit a light pole. Amparan later died from his inquires at a hospital.

Emergency responders rushed a second teenager, who was injured in the shooting, to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe three teenagers were in the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with people in another vehicle.

Police have not made any formal arrests in the case as of Monday afternoon.

