Kansas City man pleads guilty to cyberstalking resulting in murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man pleads guilty to stalking a man and being at the scene when the victim was gunned down outside a Kansas City grocery store.

Dontay Campbell, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking resulting in death during a federal court hearing Monday.

By entering the plea, Campbell admitted he helped his co-conspirators stalk Dontayus Wiles with the intent to injure, harass, intimidate, and kill Wiles.

Campbell also admitted that their actions resulted in Wiles’ murder.

Court documents show Campbell and others put a GPS tracker on Wiles’ Chevrolet Tahoe in February 2019. A month later, the men pulled up to Wiles and his wife as they walked through the parking lot of a busy grocery store.

Prosecutors say Campbell’s co-conspirator got out of their car and shot at Wiles several times. Then they drove around the block and back to the spot where Wiles parked. They again shot at the vehicle while Campbell tried to unsuccessfully retrieve the GPS tracker from the car.

Wiles died from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said they recovered 17 expended .40-caliber shell casings near Wiles’s vehicle, all of which were determined to be fired by the same weapon, according to court paperwork. Investigators also recovered the GPS tracker underneath the vehicle.

Campbell faces up to 30 years in federal prison when he is sentenced during a future hearing.

