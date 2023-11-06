Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City man pleads guilty to cyberstalking resulting in murder

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man pleads guilty to stalking a man and being at the scene when the victim was gunned down outside a Kansas City grocery store.

Dontay Campbell, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking resulting in death during a federal court hearing Monday.

By entering the plea, Campbell admitted he helped his co-conspirators stalk Dontayus Wiles with the intent to injure, harass, intimidate, and kill Wiles.

Campbell also admitted that their actions resulted in Wiles’ murder.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Fire Department says carbon monoxide kills 3 in home

Court documents show Campbell and others put a GPS tracker on Wiles’ Chevrolet Tahoe in February 2019. A month later, the men pulled up to Wiles and his wife as they walked through the parking lot of a busy grocery store.

Prosecutors say Campbell’s co-conspirator got out of their car and shot at Wiles several times. Then they drove around the block and back to the spot where Wiles parked. They again shot at the vehicle while Campbell tried to unsuccessfully retrieve the GPS tracker from the car.

Wiles died from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said they recovered 17 expended .40-caliber shell casings near Wiles’s vehicle, all of which were determined to be fired by the same weapon, according to court paperwork. Investigators also recovered the GPS tracker underneath the vehicle.

ALSO READ: Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70

Campbell faces up to 30 years in federal prison when he is sentenced during a future hearing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game...
Kelce sets Chiefs record for receiving yards
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon celebrates after scoring during the first half...
Chiefs start fast, hold on for 21-14 win over Dolphins

Latest News

Kevyn with KC beauty Crew joins Jillian to show some popular trends in lip colors this fall...
Fall Lip Colors with KC Beauty Crew
Shannon sent in a great shot of clouds over the City Market in the KC River Market for today’s...
Outside Your Window Sponsored by Hunter Douglas
IHOPKC talks investigation and allegations against church founder
Never too early to celebrate: Chiefs fans cheer the team on from KC