Kansas City man charged in connection with deadly shooting in August

Handcuffs image(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man is charged months after he allegedly shot and killed someone inside a Kansas City home.

Anthony Adams is charged with first-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action stemming from a shooting on Aug. 13. It happened inside a house near East 35th Street and Norton Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

Court documents show Adams told officers he accidentally shot 44-year-old David E. Clark when police arrived at the crime scene.

When detectives entered the home, they found Clark sitting on a couch in the living room. Court documents show someone placed a tourniquet on his upper right thigh above what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Investigators also noticed a semi-automatic handgun on the living room coffee table. They documented a pistol magazine with bullets next to the gun. Detectives said they found a spent bullet under the TV stand, according to the probable cause statement.

A witness told police that Adams and Clark were already at the house when he arrived. He told detectives they were hanging out and Adams was sitting in a chair near the kitchen. Clark was sitting on the couch with a slice of pizza.

The witness said he went outside and heard a loud bang.

Adams requested an attorney when detectives questioned him about what happened inside the house and how Clark died.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

