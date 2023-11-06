Kansas City-area voter’s guide: What you need to know for the Nov. 7 election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of registered voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to decide everything from school board members to taxes. The issues will depend on where each voter lives.

The following information will help you know what to expect before heading to cast your ballot.

POLLING TIMES AND LOCATIONS

KANSAS

Polls in Kansas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at a polling place by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote on Tuesday.

Voters in Johnson County can find their polling location and a sample ballot online through the county election office

Voters in Wyandotte County can find their polling location and a sample ballot online through the Wyandotte County Election office

State law requires voters to show a valid photo ID to vote in person. Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

A driver’s license or nondriver’s identification card issued by Kansas or by another state or district of the United States;

A concealed carry of handgun license issued by Kansas or a concealed carry of handgun or weapon license issued by another state or district of the United States;

A United States passport;

An employee badge or identification document issued by a municipal, county, state, or federal government office;

A military identification document issued by the United States;

A student identification card issued by an accredited postsecondary institution of education in the state of Kansas;

A public assistance identification card issued by a municipal, county, state or federal government office; and

An identification card issued by an Indian tribe

If there is an issue with your registration, ask to fill out a provisional ballot before you leave the polling location.

KANSAS BALLOT ISSUES

There are dozens of races that will be decided in the Nov. 7 election on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro. Sample ballots of everything voters will see at the polls on Tuesday can be found at:

Johnson County sample ballot In Johnson County, Local offices on the general election ballot include mayor, city council, school board members, Johnson County Community College trustees, and Water District #1 of Johnson County board positions. Shawnee voters have two questions on the ballot Shawnee Question 1 -- Shall the city continue a 1/8th-cent sales tax with half of the revenue to improve parks and recreation purposes and the other half for storm drainage improvements Shawnee Question 2 -- Shall the city continue a 3/8th-cent sales tax with funding used to improve streets, curbs, and sidewalks in Shawnee

Wyandotte County sample ballot In Wyandotte County there are a number of elections for mayor, council seats, and school board positions.



MISSOURI

Polls in Missouri are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at a polling place by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote on Tuesday.

Be prepared to show a valid photo ID to cast a ballot in Missouri. If you do not have one, registered voters will be asked to cast a provisional ballot at the polling location.

Acceptable forms of ID are:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;

A nonexpired United States passport; or

Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

MISSOURI BALLOT ISSUES

Cass County

Public Water Supply District 10 Question Shall the Public Water Supply District No. 10 of Cass County, Missouri, issue its waterworks revenue bonds in the amount of $8,000,000 for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, extending and improving its waterworks system, the cost of operation and maintenance of said system and the principal of and interest on said revenue bonds to be payable solely from the revenues derived by the District from the operation of its waterworks system, including all future extensions and improvements thereto?

City of Archie Question Shall the City of Archie, Missouri, impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently two percent (2%), provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-statevendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year

Drexel Prop A Shall the City of Drexel, Missouri impose a City sales tax of Three Percent (3%) on the sales of adult use marijuana sold at retail?

Drexel Question #1 Shall the City of Drexel, Missouri, be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election.

Harrisonville Proposition U Shall the City of Harrisonville, Missouri impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?

Pleasant Hill Question Shall the City of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent (3%) on all retail sales of adult use “non-medicinal” marijuana sold in the City of Pleasant Hill, Missouri?



Clay County

Proposition A (Everyone living in Clay County will vote on this) Shall Clay County impose a monthly fee of one dollar ($1.00) on a subscriber of any communications service that has been enabled to contact 911 for the purpose of funding 911 service in Clay County? If passed, the current 911 fee assessed on landline telephones will be removed. These funds shall be used solely for the use of the County’s emergency 911 system and shall be audited annually.

Question #1 (For Clay Co. voters who also live in Kansas City) Shall Kansas City continue a city sales tax of 3/8% for 10 years to develop, operate, maintain and improve a public bus transit system?

Question #2 (For Clay Co. voters also living in Kansas City) Should Kansas City remove from the park system vacant property containing approximately 5.399 acres serving as undeveloped parkland which is generally located between North Oak Trafficway to the west, North Holmes to the east and north of Northeast 32nd Terrace which has been determined by the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners to be no longer necessary or appropriate for park, parkway, or boulevard use?

Proposition (For Smithville Voters) Shall the City of Smithville impose a citywide sales tax at the rate of one-half of one percent for the purpose of improving the public safety of the City?



Jackson County

Question #1 Shall Jackson County impose a local use tax for the purpose of financing road and bridge construction projects within the county, for financial assistance for homeless persons, and for renovations and repairs to the Jackson County Courthouse downtown and the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence?



Kansas City, Mo.

Question #1 Shall Kansas City continue a city sales tax of 3/8% for 10 years to develop, operate, maintain and improve a public bus transit system?

Question #2 Should Kansas City remove from the park system vacant property containing approximately 5.399 acres serving as undeveloped parkland which is generally located between North Oak Trafficway to the west, North Holmes to the east and north of Northeast 32nd Terrace which has been determined by the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners to be no longer necessary or appropriate for park, parkway, or boulevard use?



Platte County, Mo.

Question #1 Shall Kansas City continue a city sales tax of 3/8% for 10 years to develop, operate, maintain and improve a public bus transit system?

Question #2 Should Kansas City remove from the park system vacant property containing approximately 5.399 acres serving as undeveloped parkland which is generally located between North Oak Trafficway to the west, North Holmes to the east and north of Northeast 32nd Terrace which has been determined by the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners to be no longer necessary or appropriate for park, parkway, or boulevard use?

Parkville Proposition T For the purpose of funding roads, infrastructure and capital projects, shall the city of Parkville impose a local use tax at 2.50% provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? Proposition M Shall Parkville impose a city sales tax of 3% on the sales of adult use marijuana?



ELECTION RESULTS

Results from all of these elections will be available at KCTV5.com after polls close at 7 p.m. KCTV5 will also provide coverage on TV throughout the evening on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.