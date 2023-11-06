Kansas City-area Ford employees approve new UAW contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ford workers in the Kansas City area vote to approve a new UAW contract following weeks of negotiations.

Locally, more than 62-percent of UAW members voted in favor of the new deal, with 37-percent voting down the offer. The vote is similar to the results of the International UAW vote.

Last week, autoworkers at the first Ford factory to go on strike also voted overwhelmingly in favor of a tentative contract agreement reached with the company. The factory is located in Wayne, Michigan. The union said 3,097 workers voted in favor and 683 were against the contract.

Production workers voted 81% to ratify the deal, while skilled trades workers voted 90% in favor. Voting by Ford’s 57,000 union members will continue through Nov. 17.

Workers went on strike at the assembly plant Sept. 15 after the union’s contract with Ford expired. They remained on the picket lines until Oct. 25, when the union announced the tentative deal with Ford.

The top assembly plant wage at the company will go from $31.77 per hour to $42.24 by the end of the contract, Vice President Rich Boyer.

UAW’s president Shawn Fain and his team called this agreement historic. It includes a 25 percent general wage increase and includes a 68 percent increase on starting wages. The deal also guarantees retirement benefits.

At its peak 46,000 union members had gone on strike at eight assembly plants and 38 parts warehouses across the nation.

While the workers at Ford’s Claycomo plant did not officially strike, the plant was idled because of the strike at other locations.

Even if and when the tentative agreement is approved by all UAW members, Local 249-chapter leaders say they still have their contract to negotiate separately at the local level. There’s no set timeline on how long that could take.

