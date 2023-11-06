IHOPKC talks investigation and allegations against church founder

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Leaders at a Kansas City-area church that embraces an international reach say they are taking steps to address an “unprecedented” situation regarding the future.

International House of Prayer Kansas City, headquartered in Grandview, Mo., told church members it hired a national firm called to investigate claims of “sexual immorality’” against the church’s founder, Mike Bickle.

The allegations became public last week.

IHOPKC announced Bickle agreed to step away from the church, and its ministry, for the foreseeable future. He will not be involved in public ministry, attend prayer room, or be active on IHOPKC’s social media, according to church leaders. His absence will continue until an investigation into the allegations by the national firm is complete.

The Leadership Team at IHOPKC will determine what should happen after learning the results of the investigation.

“When the investigation is complete and based upon what is found, we will be able to determine what steps should be taken to see healing for all who have been affected as well as out community,” IHOPKC’s statement said.

Church leaders told members that the investigation is just beginning, but there is one allegation from 26 years ago that may be credible. In a public statement, IHOPKC said other allegations are difficult to verify for a number of reasons. The church says some of the allegations were made anonymously while attorneys are involved with other claims.

“Additionally, some of the women that were named in the allegations have publicly refuted that they were ever victims of abuse and even denounced the representatives of the alleged victim group for using their names without permission,” IHOPKC’s Leadership Team said in a statement.

Leaders also point out that some of the allegations are said to have happened before IHOPKC was founded.

“IHOPKC’s mission remains the same as it has always been for over 24 years, which is to engage in the great commission through 24/7 prayer with worship and the proclamation of the Beauty of Jesus. This will not change while we address these recent allegations,” the statement said.

While the church did not provide context about what may have happened, three former members of IHOPKC and IHOPU did shed some light on the accusations involving Bickle last week.

Dwayne Roberts and Brian Kim, former IHOPKC Executive Leadership Team Members and Board Members and Wes Martin, Former Forerunner Christian Fellowship Pastor and IHOPU employee released a statement concerning claims made against Bickle. The statement was posted on the website of the Florianópolis House of Prayer. It is a Brazilian church Roberts founded in 2013.

In the statement released last month, the three former church leaders said they informed current IHOPKC leadership about “serious allegations” involving Bickle. They claim the accusations against Bickle are sexual in nature. They claim Bickle sexually abused church members for decades which are credible based on the “collective and corroborating testimony” of several alleged victims.

IHOPKC opened in Grandview in 1999.

It also operates International House of Prayer University. People from around the world have come to the Kansas City-area to attend IHOPU. The organization says it’s mission is to train leaders through prayer and worship to prepare them for the return of Jesus.

Sunday, the church’s leadership team asked followers for continued support during the investigation.

“As always, continue to pray. If you are experiencing shock, pain and confusion we want to say we understand and this response is valid. Many are grieving, but at the end of the day, we are choosing to fix our eyes on Jesus and we invite you to do the same.”

IHOPKC says it will continue its mission during the investigation.

