Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Hootie & the Blowfish announce summer tour for 2024

Hootie & the Blowfish have announced a summer tour for 2024.
Hootie & the Blowfish have announced a summer tour for 2024.(U.S. Air Force / Mysti Cabasug | U.S. Air Force / Mysti Cabasug)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hootie & the Blowfish will hit the road next summer for a North American tour that will hit 43 cities across the continent.

The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour kicks off in Dallas on May 30 and will run through Sept. 28 at West Palm Beach.

This will be the first full tour for the band since 2019. The Grammy award-winning band will be supported by Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

Tickets will be available for sale starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Hootie & the Blowfish website.

Subscribers to the Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter will get earlier access that will start Tuesday at noon local time and end Thursday at 10 p.m.

Different VIP packages will also be available for fans to purchase. More information on those can be found at VIP Nation’s website.

The full list of tour dates can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game...
Kelce sets Chiefs record for receiving yards
Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
KCFD: Carbon monoxide kills 3 in Kansas City home
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Kansas City-area voter’s guide: What you need to know for the Nov. 7 election
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial
Trump’s turn on the witness stand represents a remarkable convergence of his legal troubles and...
Former President Trump takes stand in NY fraud trial
Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state
Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state
Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state