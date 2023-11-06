Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 2 a.m. Monday Independence Police responded to calls of a deadly two-car crash.

It happened on eastbound I-70 west of I-470, just before Lee’s Summit Road.

The crash occurred when a Chevrolet Equinox traveling eastbound on I-70 went off the road, hit a rock embankment, and overturned back onto the highway - colliding with a Ford F-150.

An uninvolved motorist exited his vehicle and was struck as he tried to assist with the crash.

One occupant from the Equinox suffered fatal injuries and the uninvolved motorist also died on the scene.

The Equinox was reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

I-70 eastbound was closed for a few hours into the early morning hours as the crash was investigated.

