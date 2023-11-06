FIRST WARN FORECAST: Spring feeling temps continue for a few more days

Our quiet weather pattern continues for a few more days before a cold front arrives. It’ll continue to feel like spring with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the viewing area, but those closer to central Missouri could see highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. Watch out for a few areas of patchy dense fog early Tuesday as well, but it shouldn’t impact most metro commuters.

By Wednesday a cold front will arrive and it might spark a few sprinkles in the area, but otherwise most should stay dry with temperatures near 70 degrees just before it passes. Afterward, look for temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for highs, which is where we should be for this time of year.

