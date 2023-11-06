FIRST FORECAST: Mild Monday, temperatures rising into the 70s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A rather mild Monday morning is ahead of us as temperatures are within the middle and upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies and moisture content at the surface continues to hover throughout the area which would provide patchy fog by mid this morning. If you have an early morning commute, the skies and the roads should be clear, but potentially lower visibility is expected between 7 and 9 this morning. We can also expect denser fog Tuesday morning around the time that we are all heading out the door for work or school so be prepared and potentially leave a bit earlier. In the meantime, rain chances are holding off and the temperature continues to climb. Enjoy the 70s today and for a stretch, but colder fall-like air will return before the weekend. We are whipping out the T-shirts and the sundresses today and for the next few days as high temperatures are 10° to 15° above average. But good things must come to an end and a colder spell takes over just before the weekend. I’m tracking it coming up after the break.

An upper-level low pressure continues to rotate through the central plains around the Missouri River Valley. A warm front stretches from this low-pressure system into the Ohio River Valley, which aids in funneling in warm, moist air from the south. This will keep temperatures above average by 10° to 15°, but will also introduce enough moisture for clouds to form and patchy fog to develop in our morning timeframe. We could anticipate lower visibility around 2 to 5 miles mid-this morning and should lift by late morning. Denser fog is possible moving into Tuesday morning due to the wind being less aggressive. Today a 5 to 15 mph wind will be common with occasional gusts up to 20 mph throughout the morning.

Afternoon high temperatures are expected in the lower and middle 70s and will continue into Wednesday. By Thursday, this weather pattern that has continued to usher in warm air from the south will deepen and shift east, allowing colder air to usher in from up north. Temperatures are expected to drop from the lower 70s Wednesday to the lower 50s by Thursday which is near seasonable for the beginning of November. Our average high temperature hovers around 58° and we will expect that moving into the weekend. Do we go back to cooler air, rain chances will hold off for Veterans Day weekend.

