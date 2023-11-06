Aging & Style
Dr. Jeremy with Laser-Like Lipo joins My KC Live

Dr. Jeremy Landry, president of Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo and his daughter Kinsley join us to demonstrate how two amazing devices work.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Stubborn areas of body fat and cellulite can seem impossible to get rid of, and most people don’t want to have surgery to do so. Luckily, Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo in Olathe has two different FDA Cleared technologies that give immediate results; UltraSlim, which stimulates the fat cells to open and drain in as little as 8 minutes, and UltraSmooth for the cellulite reduction. Dr. Jeremy Landry, president of Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo and his daughter Kinsley join us to demonstrate how these two amazing devices work. Sponsored by Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo.

