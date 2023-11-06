Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Debinha named to NWSL First Team

(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second season in a row, KC Current midfielder Debinha was named to the NWSL Best XI First Team.

“Deb is one of the best players in the world,” general manager Camille Ashton. “Her creativity, vision and ability to impact any game is incredible. More than that, she is an unbelievable leader, a true team player and we are so proud of her and excited to see her receive the recognition she deserves.”

READ MORE: Current’s Debinha scores for Brazil in World Cup loss

Debinha joined the club as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season and finished the year with nine goals, a single-season club record that fell two goals short of the NWSL Golden Boot.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game...
Kelce sets Chiefs record for receiving yards
Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
KCFD: Carbon monoxide kills 3 in Kansas City home
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

The KC Current unveiled additional looks for the state-of-the-art build ready to get underway...
Kansas City Current announces 2nd restaurant at CPKC Stadium
United States' head coach Vlatko Andonovski watches play during the Women's World Cup round of...
Kansas City Current hires former US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski
Kansas City Current hires former US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski
United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski stands during introductions before an international...
Reports: KC Current to hire former USWNT gaffer, Park University grad as head coach