Debinha named to NWSL First Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second season in a row, KC Current midfielder Debinha was named to the NWSL Best XI First Team.

“Deb is one of the best players in the world,” general manager Camille Ashton. “Her creativity, vision and ability to impact any game is incredible. More than that, she is an unbelievable leader, a true team player and we are so proud of her and excited to see her receive the recognition she deserves.”

Debinha joined the club as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season and finished the year with nine goals, a single-season club record that fell two goals short of the NWSL Golden Boot.

