Chiefs launch holiday pop-up bar at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Plenty of Kansas Citians have had a cocktail at Arrowhead Stadium or in the surrounding Truman Sports Complex parking lot. But now, Chiefs fans can do that in a holiday-themed fashion.

The Chiefs announced Monday through Arrowhead Events -- the special events arm of the organization -- that they are partnering with Vignettes Cocktail Bar to create Kingdom’s Greetings, an “enchanting pop-up bar” located in the penthouse of Arrowhead Stadium.

“It is exciting to partner with Vignettes Cocktail Bair to bring Chiefs Kingdom another opportunity to enjoy the holiday season in their favorite place,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a release. “Arrowhead Events prides itself on finding unique offerings for everyone to experience GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium year-round, and this winter wonderland pop-up bar will be a great place for both family and friends to celebrate the holiday season.”

The pop-up bar will allow guests to enjoy a “Merry Chiefsmas” experience while overlooking the field with a view of the Kansas City skyline.

The Chiefs announced a holiday-themed pop-up bar at Arrowhead Stadium, opening Friday, Nov. 24. (Kansas City Chiefs)

It will be open Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. weekly, beginning Thursday, Nov. 24 and ending Saturday, Dec. 30. Reservations can be made here, with tickets going for $10 per person on Thursdays and Sundays and $15 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Guests have to be over the age of 21. Tickets are also available for $35 to watch the Chiefs’ play their Dec. 3 Sunday Night Football game against the Packers, when Andy Reid and his squad head to Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.