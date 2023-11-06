Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Cardinals get RHP O’Brien in trade with Mariners, claim versatile Young off waivers from Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired right-hander Riley O’Brien from the Seattle Mariners for cash and claimed utilityman Jared Young off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Monday to fill out their 40-man roster
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was performed by Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. March 30, 2023.(Brenden Schaeffer)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired right-hander Riley O’Brien from the Seattle Mariners for cash and claimed utilityman Jared Young off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Monday to fill out their 40-man roster.

The 28-year-old O'Brien, whose grandfather Johnny played for the Cardinals for part of the 1958 season, was an All-Star for Triple-A Tacoma last season, going 2-5 with a 2.29 ERA. He made three starts but primarily worked out of the bullpen, where he was 15 for 19 in save opportunities.

O’Brien was assigned to Triple-A Memphis but will compete for a job on the Cardinals staff in spring training. Their pitching staff was a big reason for the 71-91 finish, putting together a combined 4.79 ERA to rank 24th overall.

Young appeared in 16 games for the Cubs last season. He hit .186 with two homers and eight RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Most Read

A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Good Samaritan among those killed in overnight crash on I-70
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game...
Kelce sets Chiefs record for receiving yards
Three bodies found, E. 12th Terrace, KCMO
KCFD: Carbon monoxide kills 3 in Kansas City home
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

FILE - In this July 29, 2019 file photo, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks during...
St. Louis County prosecutor drops U.S. Senate bid, will instead oppose Cori Bush in House race
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright looks on between pitches against the...
Retiring Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to say farewell by performing his own songs
No. 14 Kansas State heads to Missouri trying to repeat lopsided win of a year ago
Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday failed to override any of the governor’s budget vetoes,...
Missouri lawmakers fail to override Gov. Parson’s vetoes, and instead accept pared-back state budget